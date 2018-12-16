Former Kentucky Air Guardsman makes Christmas wreaths to honor the fallen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Kentucky Air National Guardsman wants to ensure former guardsman who are not buried at a national cemetery are also honored this holiday season.
Lee East, a retired Kentucky Air National Guardsman, started making wreaths in 2008 with her dad. They used the trees from the family Christmas tree farm in Shepherdsville.
East’s father was also a veteran. He served in the Navy.
The project started out small, making wreaths for graves of family members who passed away, but over the years has turned into a much bigger project.
“We have this massive list now so hopefully we can get everybody,” East said.
East said as friends and family found out what they were doing, their list continued to grow.
“People found out that I was doing this for certain individuals and out of town they would ask ‘hey if you’ve got any extra wreaths will you go put a wreath on my dad‘s grave, he is buried at whatever cemetery.’ And I’d say yeah sure. And every year we would add five or ten. I had them written out on a legal pad that information that I need it and then Tommy James got involved and it went from 32 to 300 now,” East said.
A fellow Kentucky Air National Guardsman, Tommy James, started researching names of airmen who died and where they were buried. He started a spreadsheet. Since November, James said he has adjusted his list at least six times.
“Air guard is like a second family. Somebody's got to keep the memory together,” James said.
In 2017, East and dozens of volunteers made and placed 138 wreaths on graves in Kentucky. This year, she’s hoping for 250.
“Being able to help a family member to get through the holidays, knowing that they were unforgotten is...that’s probably what’s the best for me, that, and I know this is what my dad would want me to do is to continue on with this,” East said.
East’s father died in February 2017. She continues to make the wreaths to keep his memory alive.
“It’s not just a military thing for me. It’s a personal thing because my dad and I started this ,” East said.
She says she wouldn’t be able to accomplish it without the help of her friends and volunteers.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group,” East said.
After Thanksgiving, as East and her friends make the wreaths, they place them on graves at cemeteries across Kentucky.
“It's an opportunity, really,” John Amshoff, a retired Kentucky Air National Guardsman, said, while placing wreaths on graves of airmen he knew. “We come out here we find the grave and talk about the stories of the folks we served with and there's always some little tale or someone knows a story they can tell."
East uses trees from the Shelby Christmas Tree Farm and Nursery.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without [their] generosity,” East told WAVE 3 News. “They give us a great discount on the trees and they’ve even donated some. The owners are a military family and understand the importance of honoring those that have served before us.”
East pays for all of the supplies for the wreaths on her own and with donations.
If you would like to donate, you can send to:
KyANG Retiree Group, Inc.
ATTN: Jim Turpin
P.O. Box 4544 Frankfort, KY 40604-4544
Put “WFOF” on the memo line.
