Former Kentucky Air Guardsman makes Christmas wreaths to honor the fallen

“People found out that I was doing this for certain individuals and out of town they would ask ‘hey if you’ve got any extra wreaths will you go put a wreath on my dad‘s grave, he is buried at whatever cemetery.’ And I’d say yeah sure. And every year we would add five or ten. I had them written out on a legal pad that information that I need it and then Tommy James got involved and it went from 32 to 300 now,” East said.