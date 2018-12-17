Evansville Police offer reminders on safe shopping

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There are just seven shopping days left until Christmas. While you are hitting the holiday deals, police are keeping a close eye on your safety.
Evansville Police tell us during the holiday months they do see an increase in thefts. They also see an increase in retail shops or businesses hiring off duty police officers for security.
Police say crime trends are similar to in years past. We are told vehicle thefts are almost always from unlocked cars.
“Those individuals that commit these crimes, they don’t want to work for it," says Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. "They are going to look for the easiest way out, to not be noticed, to not be heard. It’s quite noisy if you’re breaking in glass. People see that. They want the easy access.”
Police recommend putting your phone away and being aware of your surroundings. They also recommend hiding your bags in a locked trunk covered by a blanket or coat.
