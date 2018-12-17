Credit card thefts from local gyms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for this man who they say has been stealing credit cards from local gyms, and using the cards around town.
Police say in most of these cases, the person stole the wallets right from the YMCA lockers while their owners were working out.
Police say the man has been using the cards at stores that don’t ask for identification.
We’re told that he’s hit both Evansville YMCA locations and has had access to the lockers because the locker rooms are open.
The YMCA says safety and security are a priority. It’s why they have lockers, security cameras, and require members and guests to scan in when they visit.
The YMCA recommends keeping valuables with you or out of sight and locked up in a locker, glove box, or car trunk.
“We’ve seen this before throughout the year, not necessarily with this suspect, but we’ve seen individuals that go into gyms that they’re comfortable in these gyms so they put their stuff up and not secure because they’re used to regulars being in the gym. They feel comfortable when they’re in the gym,” said Officer Phil Smith of the Evansville Police Department.
If you have any information, the Evansville Police Department asks that you contact the Financial Crimes unit at (812) 436-7991.
