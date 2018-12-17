Coroner: Victim drowned after car crashed into Ohio River

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The name of the person who died after a car crashed into the Ohio River has been released.
The Warrick Co. coroner says the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Danielle Mutz, of Evansville.
According to Newburgh Police Department, they received a call around 1:50 a.m Sunday from a witness reporting a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed going south on State Street in Downtown Newburgh.
Witnesses say they heard a loud noise as the vehicle continued onto Water Street. They say they went to investigate and had reason to believe the vehicle had left the road and went into the Ohio River around the Water Street area.
Police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area and it was confirmed that there was evidence that a vehicle had gone into the river, according to the news release.
The fire department’s dive boat was deployed and eventually a vehicle was found in the water and was recovered.
The coroner says an autopsy shows Mutz died from drowning.
Updates will follow as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.