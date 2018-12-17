Church and commmunity saddened by history lost to fire

FOLSOMVILLE, KY (WFIE) -A small Tri-state church has some big time damage. We first told you about an electrical fire at Folsomville United Methodist Church on Sunday, December. The 135 year old church plays an important role in the town’s history.
One church member shared her thoughts on the fire with 14 news.
“I was just in total shock, I just still cant believe it,” said Jerri Houston church member.
Folsomville United Methodist Church opened in 1883.
The small church has seen a lot of changes, and a lot of history.
“I study so much history, and I’ve read all of the old newspapers on the history of this church. That was going through my mind. Because this was the only church that was ever in this county back then,” explained Jerri.
Now the building itself may be history.
“It’s mostly unbelievable, I mean I know houses burn down all the time. Something that’s been there forever, you just think it ought to stay there,” said Jerri.
Jerri has attended the church since she was in high school.
The loss is still fresh, and the church’s future undecided.
She hopes some of it has a chance to continue.
“I hope they can save those windows, they’re rare and we had them all replaced this year. It cost several thousands of dollars,” said Jerri.
And while they are in shock over this damaged piece of history, the congregation and community have hope for the best future possible.
Crews and the insurance company were out assessing the damage to the building on Monday, December 17.
The church will have service on Sunday in a members heated garage.
