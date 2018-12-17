Chelsea Clinton working on book about endangered animals

FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Clinton attends Variety's Power of Women: New York Presented by Lifetime in New York. Clinton is collaborating with illustrator Gianna Marino on “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” Penguin Young Readers announced Monday. Scheduled for April 2, the book will celebrate whales, tigers and other animals and provide advice on how to help preserve them. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (Andy Kropa)