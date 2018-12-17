Chandler church surprises people at Walmart by paying for their items

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Refuge Christian Church returned to Walmart for a second year to help out others.
The church raised $3,200 as part of their “Love the 812” event.
Church members used the money to take a trip to the Walmart on Evansville’s east side and pay for people’s items at the register.
They also handed out gift cards.
The church’s pastor says they prayed for God to lead them to the people they were supposed to help.
He says it’s an outreach event meant to share Jesus' love and invite people to their church.
They posted an emotional video to their Facebook page of how it all went.
The Refuge Christian Church is on Telephone Road in Chandler. According to their website, It was founded in 2013.
