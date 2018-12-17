Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23

"It's been really emotional," said Foles, who went 24 of 31 with one interception. "You hate for your teammate to get hurt. I feel really bad for Carson. ... What you've done in the past, what I've done in the past, it doesn't matter when you step on that field. It's a new day. So I was dealing with the emotions, but prepping as hard as I could, and then realizing I'm not alone. I have great teammates out there. All I have to do is spread the ball around, lean on them, stay in the moment, and we were able to do that tonight. Today was a huge win for us."