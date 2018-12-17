Another Dunkin' Donuts planned for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Plans are underway for another Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville.
The new one will be located at 850 North Green River Road in front of the Eastland Mall.
Architects met at the site review meeting discussing their plans. They hope to break ground in the spring and would like to open late 2019.
There will also be space for another tenant, which hasn't been set yet.
It will be marketed as Dunkin' after the company went through a rebranding in September.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.