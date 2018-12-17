American Legion donates bikes to Salvation Army

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - With just over a week until Christmas, a group of veterans in Owensboro are playing Santa Claus.
The American Legion found out toy donation drives were in desperate need of bikes. They teamed up with the VFW and other businesses to buy 40 bikes to donate to the salvation army.
Those bikes will be used during the Shop with a Cop, and will help make a child’s Christmas the best it can be.
“I love seeing the angel tree tags and then when a child gets exactly what they asked for, like I get so excited because it’s just exciting times to know that they’re going to get what they asked for and it’s going to be under the tree this Christmas,” said Rebekah Abram of the Owensboro Salvation Army.
The American Legion hopes to make this an annual event, and wants to buy at least 50 bikes next year.
