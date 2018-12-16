US coach: Vonn plans to return to racing next month

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's world Cup downhill race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany. Vonn is hoping to return from injury in January 2019 and resume her pursuit of the all-time World Cup wins record, according to the U.S. Ski Team's head coach. Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is also hoping to return from injury in January. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti, File) (Gabriele Facciotti)