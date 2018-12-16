Sunshine continues into the workweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After three days of rain, the sunshine finally made a comeback today! Those clear skies will be sticking with us through the night and into Monday and Tuesday as well. Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s tonight before climbing into the upper 40s to near 50° Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be just a couple degrees cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Clouds will start to build back in Tuesday night as a low pressure system makes its way toward our region. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night and continues on and off through Thursday and Friday. Some models are hinting that we could see some wintry mix on Friday, but I think it will be mostly rain.
High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday before falling back into the low to mid 40s for the end of the week. The good news is next weekend is looking dry.
