The Rooftop expansion brings hope to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The plan for downtown Evansville to grow is on its way.
So much, that one local business is expanding.
The Rooftop is located on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and just celebrated their first anniversary.
They are celebrating by announcing their next project.
“We need it, downtown needs it, Evansville needs it,” said owner Richie Patel.
“We had an excellent summer. We were extremely busy. We actually had to turn away so many people, so it only made sense for us to do the expansion,” said Patel.
The Rooftop is bringing in enough seating to hold over 200 people.
“We’ll probably get 120 on the roof and then the downstairs patio another 80-100 alone just outside,” said Patel.
Patel is hoping his new investment will encourage other business owners to take a chance on downtown.
“I think it’s exciting, not only for us, but for other people. Businesses are coming left and right over here. They’re seeing we’re making these efforts, that it’s coming. Downtown is coming back,” said Patel.
Construction will start at the beginning of the new year, and will be ready just in time for summer.
