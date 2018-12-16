Mighty Oaks Lasso the Mavericks, in 55-Point Beatdown

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Oakland City University men’s basketball team hosted the Mavericks of Ohio State University-Mansfield, a team they defeated in their regular season opener 98-60 on November 9. After opening a 57-11 halftime lead, OCU cruised to a victory, their fourth of the season to go with their four losses, 97-42.Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, putting up 24 points on 9-14 shooting, including 6-10 from three point range, while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out four assists. Logan Worthington added 20 counters, five boards, four assists and three steals, while Tyler Toopes chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds. Nathaniel Schmittlertallied six counters while hauling in a game high 14 missed shots, while Devon Mills came off the bench to put in nine points. Bryant Nalley and Austin Robertson both had eight points and six rebounds, while Nalley led the way in assists, with six. Ja’Shawn Campbell paced the Mavericks, scoring 23 points on 8-22 shooting, including 7-17 from beyond the arc, while pulling down a team high seven rebounds. Clifton Eubanks scored 11, while joining Daniel Lewis with six boards each. For the game, OCU shot 41-69 (59.4%) from the field, including 11-24 (45.8%) from beyond the arc. OSU-Mansfield connected on 16-72 (22.2%) of their shots, going 10-47 (21.3%) from long range. The Oaks made 4-8 (50.0%) from the foul line, while the Mavericks missed both of their attempts from the charity stripe. OCU held a 62-25 rebounding advantage, including a 12-7 lead on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 31 assists, compared to 10 for the Mavericks, while trailing in turnovers 11-6. Oakland City outscored their opponents 52-12 in the paint, and led 31-0 in bench points. These teams will meet for a third time this season, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00 pm tomorrow.