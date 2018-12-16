KWC Women Earn Big Conference Road Win, over Malone

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Close games are becoming a regularity of the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team. After an exciting 82-81 victory over Walsh on Thursday, the Panthers did not suffer a let-down on Saturday as they picked-up another Great Midwest Athletic Conference win, a 60-55 victory over Malone University. Wesleyan overcame a first half deficit and finished the contest with solid defense again to sweep the weekend. Following the weekend sweep, the Panthers (6-3, 4-1 G-MAC) sit in second in the conference. Entering the weekend, three teams were undefeated in league play but a Lake Erie and Walsh loss allowed the Panthers to move up. Wesleyan trailed by as many as 10 in the first half and went into the locker-room facing a 33-26 deficit. The second half adjustments outmatched the Pioneers (4-7, 2-4 G-MAC) as by the fourth quarter the game pulled even. Sound ball movement found open shots down the stretch as Kaylee Clifford tied the game at 55 with a lay-up with 31 seconds left. She completed the three-point play to give the Panthers the edge. Out of the Malone timeout, Jenna Martin stole possession back with 14 seconds. Off the turnover, Martin found Kelsey Ivers on the fast break for another lay-up, giving Wesleyan a 58-55 lead. Malone missed a potential game-tying three-point basket with four seconds left and were forced to foul. Cali Nolot iced the game with two free-throws in the final three seconds. Martin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds to help lead the comeback effort. Keelie Lamb also added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Lamb and Lilly Grimes dished out three assists each. Wesleyan tabbed 16 points off turnovers and 21 fast break points. The Panthers host a pair of non-conference games to close out the calendar year. Wesleyan hosts IU East on Wednesday, December 15 followed by Alice Lloyd on December 29 with both games set for 12 pm CT.