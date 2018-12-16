Huge First Half Propels KWC Men to GMAC Win over Malone

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Mohamed Abu-Arisha and Adam Goetz combined for 46 points on Saturday afternoon as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team bounced back with a 75-63 victory over Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Malone University. The Panthers (4-5, 3-2 G-MAC) led the entire 40 minutes, boasting a shooting percentage of 53.8% to the Pioneers 33.8%. Wesleyan opened the game with a 12-0 run in the first five minutes of action and never surrendered the double digit lead until the 8:55 mark.
Tarik Dixon halted Malone’s momentum with two straight baskets on a three pointer and a jumper in the paint. Abu Arisha was a perfect seven-for-seven from the floor in the first half alone, scoring 19 points. Wesleyan shot 66.7% and scored 32 points in the paint to take a commanding 45-29 lead to the break. Malone threatened in the second half, cutting the deficit to three with just over ten minutes remaining. The Panthers responded with a lay up on three straight possessions from Tyler Bezold and Abu Arisha to stave off the Pioneers. Two minutes later, Abu Arisha converted a three-point play to put Wesleyan ahead by 11. Malone outscored the Panthers by four in the second half but Wesleyan held on for the 12-point victory.
Abu Arisha finished with a career high of 27 points along with 11 rebounds in his second double-double in as many games. Goetz tabbed 19 points while leading the team with seven assists. Bezold also reached double figures, scoring 10 points including a pair of three’s. The Panthers hit the road next week, heading to Harrogate, Tenn. to take on Lincoln Memorial University on Wednesday. Wesleyan returns home on December 29 to host Alice Lloyd to close out the calendar year.
