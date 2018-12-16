Huge First Half Propels KWC Men to GMAC Win over Malone

Tarik Dixon halted Malone’s momentum with two straight baskets on a three pointer and a jumper in the paint. Abu Arisha was a perfect seven-for-seven from the floor in the first half alone, scoring 19 points. Wesleyan shot 66.7% and scored 32 points in the paint to take a commanding 45-29 lead to the break. Malone threatened in the second half, cutting the deficit to three with just over ten minutes remaining. The Panthers responded with a lay up on three straight possessions from Tyler Bezold and Abu Arisha to stave off the Pioneers. Two minutes later, Abu Arisha converted a three-point play to put Wesleyan ahead by 11. Malone outscored the Panthers by four in the second half but Wesleyan held on for the 12-point victory.