Higher percentage of California pot passing safety tests

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at an analytical laboratory in Oakland, Calif. California marijuana producers are seeing a higher percentage of buds, oils and other products clear strict safety tests. Testing started in July and the first two months saw about a 20 percent failure rate. Now it's down to 14 percent. State and industry officials say that shows businesses are adjusting to the regulated market. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu)