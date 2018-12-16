Early Spree not Enough, as Lady Aces Fall Hard to Dayton

Taking a 2-0 lead before the jump ball due to a scorebook error by Dayton, the Purple Aces took the early advantage and pulled out to a 16-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Dayton responded to close the first period, going on an 11-0 run to cut Evansville’s lead to just two at the conclusion of the first. The Flyers' run continued in the second quarter as Dayton moved in front, taking a 34-21 lead to the half.Out of the break, Dayton increased its advantage to 28 at the end of the third quarter at 53-25. In the final stanza, the Flyers led by as many as 40 before ending the contest with the 69-30 win.Evansville started the contest strong, shooting 5-11 (45.5%) from the field in the opening quarter, but concluded the game shooting 13.6% (6-44) from the field over the final three periods.The Aces return to action in their final home game of 2018 as Evansville takes on Austin Peay on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.