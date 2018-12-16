Camp Fire clean-up crew fired after posting offensive photos from burn zone on Facebook

PARADISE, CA (KMAX/CNN) - Three contractors paid to help clean up in the Camp Fire burn zone have been fired.
This after offensive pictures posted on Facebook sparked outrage from the Paradise community.
The photos showed several workers on a burned-out property mocking the destruction they were being paid to clean up.
One photo showed the body of a cat killed in the fire, with a beer bottle placed by its mouth.
The posts also include offensive captions.
A Paradise city spokesperson said police are also looking into whether the photos show evidence of trespassing.
“We have identified three participants in this abhorrent event and their employment has been terminated,” Bigge Crane and Rigging said in a statement. The company is responsible for hiring the crew. “Bigge regrets that the residents of Paradise and Butte County have suffered an egregious insult during an already devastating time at the hands of these individuals.”
Bigge Crane and Rigging is a sub-contractor under Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Some say the company should be held responsible for the Camp Fire.
The utility company issued a statement, calling the pictures "reprehensible."
