Thunderbolts fall short to Havoc

Petaccio's goal came with 2:27 left in the first period, with Eric Salzillo and Ryan Marker assisting. Marker's assist would be his first SPHL point, in his second game since being called up from the Danville Dashers. The Bolts would score again early in the second period, as Pijus Rulevicius doubled up the lead at 1:08 from Salzillo and Brandon Tucker. However, penalty trouble would cost the Bolts, shortly after Huntsville got back within a goal. With Rulevicius and Petaccio in the box, the Havoc would tie the game on the five-on-three advantage, then again to take the lead as Petaccio's penalty expired. The lead would stick, and Huntsville would hold on to win 3-2.