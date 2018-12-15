Thunderbolts fall short to Havoc

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Petaccio Scores Once Again as Bolts Fall to Havoc. Mark Petaccio has been the hottest scorer for Evansville lately, coming in with goals in two straight games and 5 points in his last 5 games. He would perform once again scoring the opening goal, however the Bolts would fall by a 3-2 score.
Petaccio's goal came with 2:27 left in the first period, with Eric Salzillo and Ryan Marker assisting. Marker's assist would be his first SPHL point, in his second game since being called up from the Danville Dashers. The Bolts would score again early in the second period, as Pijus Rulevicius doubled up the lead at 1:08 from Salzillo and Brandon Tucker. However, penalty trouble would cost the Bolts, shortly after Huntsville got back within a goal. With Rulevicius and Petaccio in the box, the Havoc would tie the game on the five-on-three advantage, then again to take the lead as Petaccio's penalty expired. The lead would stick, and Huntsville would hold on to win 3-2.
Petaccio and Rulevicius finished with a goal each, and Salzillo tallied two assists. Braeden Ostepchuk finished with 22 saves on 25 shots. The Thunderbolts return to the ice tomorrow for Star Wars Night, hosting the Peoria Rivermen. Opening puck drop at the Ford Center once again is slated for 7:15pm CT.
