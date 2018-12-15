Scuffles with police in Paris but protest largely peaceful

People wearing their yellow vests demonstrate Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. The "yellow vest" movement, which takes its name from the fluorescent safety vests French motorists must all have in their vehicles, emerged in mid-November as a protest against fuel tax increases. (AP Photo/Claude Paris) (Claude Paris)
By RAPHAEL SATTER and ELENA BECATOROS | December 15, 2018

PARIS (AP) — Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in central Paris on Saturday on the sidelines of a largely peaceful demonstration, during the fifth straight weekend of protests by the "yellow vest" movement.

Riot police fired small amounts of tear gas to disperse groups of protesters who headed down the side streets off the French capital's famed Champs-Elysees boulevard, some with traffic still flowing.

About 8,000 police and 14 armored vehicles were deployed in Paris for the demonstration, after similar protests in recent weekends turned violent, with protesters smashing and looting stores and setting up burning barricades in the streets.

Saturday's protest was far calmer in the morning, with riot police blocking off groups of protesters who attempted to disperse in side streets. At least 21 people were detained in Paris before the protests began, police said.

Some protesters voiced anger at being restricted to a few blocks by police.

People wearing their yellow vests demonstrate with a banner Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. The "yellow vest" movement, which takes its name from the fluorescent safety vests French motorists must all have in their vehicles, emerged in mid-November as a protest against fuel tax increases. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
"We're surrounded by CRS," said protester Lionel Toussaint, 53, who works in the heritage industry, referring to riot police. "I'm not armed. I only have Kleenex."

People wearing their yellow vests demonstrate with a banner reading "France is not for sell" Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
The "yellow vest" movement, which takes its name from the fluorescent safety vests French motorists must all have in their vehicles, emerged in mid-November as a protest against fuel tax increases. It soon morphed into an expression of rage about the high cost of living in France and a sense that President Emanuel Macron's government is detached from the everyday struggles of workers.

People demonstrate Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. At least 21 people were detained beforehand. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Without any clear form or leadership, the movement has attracted a wide range of disgruntled people across the political spectrum, including some violent militants.

People wearing their yellow vests, one referring to the 1789 French Revolution, gather on the port of Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
"Respect my existence or expect my resistance," read one banner held aloft by protesters who converged on the Champs-Elysees.

People demonstrate Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. At least 21 people were detained beforehand. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Pierre Lamy, a 27-year-old industrial worker wearing a yellow vest and with a French flag draped over his shoulders, said the protests had long stopped being about the fuel tax and had turned into a movement for economic justice.

Demonstrators wearing their yellow vests invade an open air market Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
"We're here to represent all our friends and members of our family who can't come to protest, or because they're scared," he said as he walked to the demonstration with three friends. "Everything's coming up now. We're being bled dry."

Demonstrators wearing their yellow vests invade an open air market Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Max Werle, a 56-year-old father of nine, said the protests were his first-ever demonstrations.

A demonstrator wearing his yellow vest holds a bouquet of roses in front of a riot police officer during a protest Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
"I'm here for my children," he said, adding that his daughter had given birth in a fire truck on Monday because the local hospital in Loiret outside Paris had closed years ago.

Activists dressed like Marianne, symbol of the French Republic, face riot police officers during a yellow vests protest Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. A strong police presence deployed in Paris on Saturday for planned demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests in previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
The office administrator said the protesters were there "to defend our cause. ... It's not a left and right thing."

Demonstrators wearing their yellow vests march near the Champs Elyses Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. Paris police deployed in large numbers Saturday for the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after protests on previous weekends turned violent. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
"Yellow vest" protests were also being held in other parts of France, with no violent incidents reported by mid-day.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests talk to police officers guarding armored vehicles on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. A strong police presence has deployed in Paris before planned demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after previous violent protests and rioting. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
On Friday, Macron called for calm during the demonstrations, and the French government reiterated the call online for demonstrators to remain peaceful.

Police officers stand guard on the empty Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. A strong police presence has deployed in Paris before planned demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after previous violent protests and rioting. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
"Protesting is a right. So let's know how to exercise it," the government tweeted from its official account, with a 34-second video which begins with images of historic French protests and recent footage of "yellow vest" protesters rallying peacefully before turning to violence.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests talk to police officers on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. A strong police presence has deployed in Paris before planned demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after previous violent protests and rioting. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
"Protesting is not smashing. Protesting is not smashing our heritage. Protesting is not smashing our businesses. ... Protesting is not smashing our republic," the video says.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests cross the empty Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Paris. A strong police presence has deployed in Paris before planned demonstrations by the "yellow vest" protesters, with authorities repeating calls for calm after previous violent protests and rioting. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Macron acknowledged in a speech earlier this week that he is partially responsible for the anger displayed during the protests, and has announced measures aimed at improving workers' spending power. He has so far refused to reinstate a wealth tax that was lifted to spur investment in France.

But on the streets of Paris, some protesters were saying the president still didn't understand them.

"I think that Macron isn't in touch with what the yellow vests want. I think the yellow vests need to continue speaking out and the problem is that in the countryside," said Julie Verrier, a protester from Picardie in Normandy in northern France who had been participating in protests there for the past three weeks and had travelled to Paris for Saturday's demonstration.

"Local city halls are closed so we can't go there to express and write our complaints and our wishes," she said. "So coming here is the only way we have to say that French people need to be heard."

Chris Den Hond contributed to this report.