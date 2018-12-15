Sheriff: Person with handgun at Eastland Mall taken into custody

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a person was taken into custody after an incident at Eastland Mall.
The sheriff's office tweeted the incident involved intimidation with a handgun.
The suspect was taken into custody by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 7:30 p.m., a uniformed Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy was working an off-duty security job at Eastland Mall.
Authorities say shoppers led the officer towards a disturbance. Bystanders at the mall told the deputy that a male suspect had threatened a couple with a hand gun.
The deputy located and detained the suspect, and removed a loaded handgun from his waistband.
The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Brucken of Evansville.
The news release states that Brucken approached his ex-wife and her boyfriend as they left the Foot Locker store. They say Brucken hit the boyfriend in the head and spit in his face. The confrontation escalated until Brucken produced a handgun and allegedly threatened to kill the couple.
Brucken was transported to the Sheriff’s Operations Center where he was interviewed. Authorities say Brucken admitted to attacking his ex-wife’s boyfriend and pulling a loaded handgun. Brucken does hold a valid Indiana License to Carry a Handgun.
Brandon Brucken was later transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is awaiting an initial court appearance on Monday.
