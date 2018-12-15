Rain ends tonight, sunshine returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The rain will finally come to an end tonight, but our skies will stay mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.
Any remaining clouds will clear Sunday morning, and the afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s.
The sunny skies continue Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Clouds begin to build back in Wednesday, and rain returns to the forecast Wednesday evening and continues through Thursday and into Friday as a low pressure system makes its way through our region. As colder air wraps around on the backside of that system, it is possible we could see some wintry mix Friday, but I think it will be mostly rain.
High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday but will fall back into the lower 40s Friday as that colder air filters into the Tri-State.
