SB Natcher Parkway shut down after semi flipped

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - All southbound lanes of the William H. Natcher Parkway are shut down because of an overturned semi.
It happened at the 68-mile marker around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the news release, the driver of the semi, 66-year-old Gayland Ainsworth, only received minor injuries from the collision. Upon investigation the driver appeared to be under the influence of possible narcotics and he was placed under arrest.
The news release says he was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries before being booked in the Daviess County Detention Center on charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
The Natcher Parkway sound bound lanes were closed until crews were able to offload the cargo and clear the wreck site but has since reopened.
