Crews respond to barn fire in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A fire closed down a section of West Boonville-New Harmony Road on Saturday morning.
Crews were called to a barn fire just behind Trinity Lutheran School around 7:30 a.m.
Officials say nobody was hurt and they were able to save some of the owner's belongings. They said the barn sustained enough damage that it will have to come down.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but they don’t suspect any foul play.
