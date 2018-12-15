Trump visits Arlington cemetery for holiday commemoration

President Donald Trump pauses in the rain among holiday wreaths at graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, during Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester and has expanded to hundreds of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)