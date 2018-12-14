VHS offering half-off all adoptions through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting their “Island of Misfit Pets” event on Friday and Saturday.
It is from noon until 6 p.m. and features half-off all adoptions.
The shelter has almost 30 dogs, 16 rabbits, and 200 cats. It is almost at capacity.
Adoptions will cost in the range of $20 to $65 during the half-off sale.
The Humane Society said in order to bring in new animals that need homes, they first need to find homes for the animals they currently have.
