Congressman to appeal ruling on Maine's new voting system

Congressman to appeal ruling on Maine's new voting system
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin, who has disputed his loss in the first ranked-choice congressional race in U.S. history is dropping his request for a recount. Poliquin challenged the system in federal court, and a judge ruled against him on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. He also requested the recount, which has been taking place in Augusta. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files) (Robert F. Bukaty)
December 14, 2018 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 8:48 PM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin intends to appeal a judge's dismissal of his lawsuit over Maine's new ranked balloting system.

A federal judge last week rejected Poliquin's request to nullify the outcome of the election and either declare him the winner or order another election. His notice of appeal was filed Monday.

Poliquin lost his re-election bid to Democratic State Rep. Jared Golden in November.

Poliquin claims he should be the winner because he had the most first-place votes on Election Day. But Golden won the race in an extra round of voting under ranked-choice voting after two independents were eliminated and their votes were reallocated.

Poliquin tweeted Monday evening that a formal appeal will be filed with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.