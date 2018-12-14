Congressman to appeal ruling on Maine's new voting system

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin intends to appeal a judge's dismissal of his lawsuit over Maine's new ranked balloting system.
A federal judge last week rejected Poliquin's request to nullify the outcome of the election and either declare him the winner or order another election. His notice of appeal was filed Monday.
Poliquin lost his re-election bid to Democratic State Rep. Jared Golden in November.
Poliquin claims he should be the winner because he had the most first-place votes on Election Day. But Golden won the race in an extra round of voting under ranked-choice voting after two independents were eliminated and their votes were reallocated.
Poliquin tweeted Monday evening that a formal appeal will be filed with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.