Rain continues through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Scattered showers will continue across the Tri-State throughout the night and into Saturday. Some of the rain tonight and Saturday morning could be heavy, so watch out for minor flooding issues, especially in poorly drained areas. The rain will become more scattered Saturday afternoon and slowly taper off that evening.
Temperatures will not change much, only falling into the mid to upper 40s tonight before climbing back into the low 50s Saturday afternoon. As the last of the rain moves out Saturday night, temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.
Even after the rain moves out, the clouds will linger into Sunday morning. Those will clear from west to east and we go through the day, and Sunday afternoon looks mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 50°.
The sunny skies continue for the first part of the workweek. Clouds will start to build back in Wednesday before scattered rain chances return Thursday. Temperatures will remain a bit warmer than normal for this time of year with highs ranging from the mid to upper 40s to low 50s all week.
