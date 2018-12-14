Officials searching for man who went overboard on Carnival Cruise ship near Florida Keys

(CNN) - The Carnival Victory cruise ship returned to Miami on Friday while crews search for a man who fell overboard near the Florida Keys.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Carnival Cruise Line are searching for the 26-year-old passenger by air and water.
The Coast Guard has identified the man as Thomas McElhany.
Authorities have not said how McElhany fell overboard, but a Carnival spokesman told some media outlets that “all the facts surrounding this unfortunate incident indicate it was an intentional act.”
