Man who shot OPD officer pleads not guilty
By Kenny Douglass | December 14, 2018 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 8:14 PM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The man who shot an Owensboro police officer pleads not guilty to First Degree Assault Charges.

A grand jury indicted David Turley earlier this month for his part in the shooting that happened late October 10.

Officer Zach Morris was investigating reports of a suspicious person in Turley’s neighborhood.

Turley told us the next day that when he investigated why his dogs were barking, he shot at Morris, believing he was a prowler.

Turley said Morris didn’t identify himself and that he only found out afterward that he’d shot at a police officer.

Morris is back on the job.

Turley is scheduled back in court on January 3.

