Man who shot OPD officer pleads not guilty

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The man who shot an Owensboro police officer pleads not guilty to First Degree Assault Charges.
A grand jury indicted David Turley earlier this month for his part in the shooting that happened late October 10.
Officer Zach Morris was investigating reports of a suspicious person in Turley’s neighborhood.
Turley told us the next day that when he investigated why his dogs were barking, he shot at Morris, believing he was a prowler.
Turley said Morris didn’t identify himself and that he only found out afterward that he’d shot at a police officer.
Morris is back on the job.
Turley is scheduled back in court on January 3.
