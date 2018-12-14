Lt. Gov. tours Carpenter Court

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was in Evansville on Friday to tour the city’s newest affordable housing options.
The old St. Joseph Catholic School building is now home to the Carpenter Court Apartments. It has 45 units, housing tenants who earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
Crouch said providing affordable housing is important for not only the surrounding neighborhood but the entire state.
Carpenter Court also houses a Head Start facility which is offered by the community action program.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.