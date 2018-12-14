Garvin Lofts open, residents moving in soon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Reducing homeless one project at a time is what ECHO Housing is doing with it’s newest space Garvin Lofts.
The facility has 27 apartments specifically for the chronically homeless and it is officially open.
Residents will start moving in within four days.
Clay Koebsbach is one of the 27 people set to live in this brand new permanent supportive housing facility. We talked with him as he got his first look at what the units are like. He's already planning where he'll put a TV and clothes.
It's a huge change after sleeping on the streets and in tents for the past seven years. Aurora helped place Clay in Garvin Lofts.
"I had frostbite real bad, and I showed up to the hospital. They said, 'We have to get you a place.' It's been about a year, so I'm moving in now though," said Clay. "I want to do acting. I'm a double actor. Down the road, I want to go back to college for it. This will get me there."
Garvin Lofts is just one of many projects that ECHO Housing has been working on to reduce homelessness and provide more affordable housing units in our community.
They tell us they have a few other ideas in the works.
