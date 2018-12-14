Bosse Winter Classic set for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Just one week after the Ford Center debuted prep basketball for the first time, fans around the city can now enjoy another strong showing of high school basketball in Evansville.
The seventh annual Bosse Winter Classic is set to kick off Saturday morning at Bosse High School.
This year's lineup of teams is nothing short of incredible.
It's not just the strong showing of Southern Indiana schools like Reitz, Castle, Bosse, and Memorial, but the teams from out of conference and out of state like South Bend Riley, Gary West, Frederick Douglass, and of course, University Heights that features one of the best players in Kentucky in KyKy Tandy.
Bulldogs head coach, Shane Burkhart, is excited to bring the top-tier talent to the Tri-State and is hoping fans and scouts will enjoy it too.
Scheduled games:
Bosse vs North Posey, 11:30 a.m. (girls)
Harrison vs South Bend Riley, 1:30 p.m.
Castle vs Frederick Douglass, 3 p.m.
Memorial vs Indianapolis Howe, 4:30 p.m.
Bosse vs Gary West Side, 6 p.m.
Reitz vs University Heights Academy, 7:30 p.m.
