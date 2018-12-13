Hung without care? Some say tunnel decor is an eyesore

FILE - In a Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, holiday decorations adorn the letters on the toll booth structure on the Holland Tunnel approach, in Jersey City. Motorists complained that the decorations don't look right. More than 21,000 people voted in a poll commissioned by tunnel operator the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Poll numbers were released Monday, Dec. 17. The consensus? Move the tree from over the “N” in “Holland” to over the “A,” and remove a wreath hanging over the “U.” (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)