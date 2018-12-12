Cincinnati raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to raise the minimum age of tobacco sales to 21 within city limits.
The sale of e-cigarette and vape products will also be restricted to those over of the age of 21.
The vote was five to three with one councilmember absent.
According to Councilmember Tamaya Dennard, who sponsored the ordinance, it does not criminalize those who are 18-20 for smoking or obtaining tobacco products.
“The diseases and illnesses that smoking causes are 100 percent preventable. Without a doubt, this ordinance will help curb the rate of unnecessary and preventable health issues in our area,” said Dennard.
"With the new tobacco 21 ordinance, Cincinnati will help reduce tobacco use by high schoolers who often get these deadly products from their 18-year-old friends and become addicted before they have a chance to grow up, " said a statement from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Cincinnati is the 16th community in Ohio to pass a tobacco 21 ordinance, according to ACS CAN. Other cities include Columbus, Cleveland and Akron.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.