CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon delivery van rolls down driveway, hits light pole

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An Amazon delivery van took a wild ride in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
A video submitted to WAFB shows an Amazon delivery driver pull into a driveway in a subdivision near Bluebonnet Boulevard. As the driver gets out of the vehicle to make the delivery, the van rolls in reverse down the driveway and crossing into the home’s front yard.
The van rolls into the street with the driver chasing after it. The video shows the rear of the vehicle stopping on the other side of the street. Neighbors say the van struck a street light pole, which stopped the vehicle in its tracks.
The driver then hops back into the van and parks it in the middle of the street. The video shows the driver check the van’s bumper before walking toward the street light.
The video does not show the entire time the van was parked in the driveway. That’s because the camera is located across the street and it only records when there is movement within range.
Amazon provided the following statement regarding the incident:
“We are working closely with the delivery service partner to ensure this matter is resolved as quickly as possible.”
