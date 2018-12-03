Seven Records Fall in KWC Track & Field Opener

On the men’s side, four records fell on the track. Freshman KJ Laribo tabbed a time of 37.22 in the 300 meter dash, placing tenth. In the 600 meter run, George Marsch crossed in 1:26.74 for a 16th place finish. Hunter Kurz placed 7th in the mile run with a time of 4:30.53 while Chase Bland tabbed a time of 9:07.78 in the 3,000 meter run.