Seven Records Fall in KWC Track & Field Opener

NASHVILLE, TN (WFIE) - Seven school records fell on Saturday as the Kentucky Wesleyan College track and field team kicked off its indoor season at the Vanderbilt Home Opener in Nashville, Tenn. Sydney Goff, Keith Williams, Trevor Mills, KJ Laribo, George Marsch, Hunter Kurz and Chase Bland all walked away as school record holders.
Goff placed sixth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:42.20 to take over the Wesleyan record books.
On the men’s side, four records fell on the track. Freshman KJ Laribo tabbed a time of 37.22 in the 300 meter dash, placing tenth. In the 600 meter run, George Marsch crossed in 1:26.74 for a 16th place finish. Hunter Kurz placed 7th in the mile run with a time of 4:30.53 while Chase Bland tabbed a time of 9:07.78 in the 3,000 meter run.
A pair of records were broken in the field events with Keith Williams reaching 22′ 9 ½ (6.95-meters) in the long jump and Trevor Miller throwing 43′ 3 ½ (13.19-meters) in the shot put.
The Panthers return to action on Friday, January 18 at the Friday Night Invitational hosted by Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.
