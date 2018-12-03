More than 1,200 motorcyclists rally to honor Boonville man killed in crash

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You could hear the roar all around downtown Boonville on Sunday afternoon.
Over 1,200 bikers gathered to honor 39-year-old Timothy Hemmings, the man killed in a motorcycle crash on IN-62 outside of Boonville when a vehicle pulled into his path.
“It shows the love of a biker community,” said Steve Ruvisill and Amber Lavaw, some of the motorcyclists waiting for Hemmings' procession to start outside of Koehler Funeral Home.
It was clear to have been an overwhelming sight for Hemmings' loved ones. Our crew watched their reaction as they stepped out of the funeral home to see the long line of bikers roaring their engines.
The line of motorcycles stretched for several blocks.
“It’s a biker thing. It’s a brotherhood, and when a brother needs help, bikers come together to support him in any way possible," said Ruvisill. “90% of these bikers out here don’t have a clue as to who this person is, but it was known that one of our biker friends needed some support, and that’s what happens when that comes about.”
“It’s really impressive. This is what we do honey," said Lavaw. “I’ve got goosebumps everywhere."
Hemmings was laid to rest in Selvin, Indiana on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.