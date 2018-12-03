Lady Knights unbeaten thus far

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Castle’s girl’s basketball team started the season 8-0, beating teams by an average of 30 points a game.
That includes Saturday night's 51-36 win over Memorial. It's a big win because the Tigers are certainly one of the contenders along with Castle, for the SIAC title.
Now, being unbeaten is no pressure for this Knights team. You may remember, last season the Lady Knights went undefeated the entire regular season before losing their only game of the year, in the regional.
Now this year's squad really wants to prove that they can be just as good, or better, than last season, and so far they are well on their way.
Their next game is at Henderson County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
