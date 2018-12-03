Bezos' preschools come as rich get richer, more generous

In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, library patrons look over books in view of a plaque honoring the Andrew Carnegie-built Seattle Public Library, one of six in the city still in use that were built with funds from the philanthropist, in Seattle. Carnegie, whose funding built hundreds of libraries a century ago, is the founding father of big-ticket, full-time philanthropy. He was already outspoken about giving away his vast wealth by the time he retired from his steel empire in 1901. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)