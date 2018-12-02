Worthington Cracks 1,000-Point Barrier, as Oakland City Wins

Worthington led all scorers in the game, posting 28 points, exactly what he needed to become the 37th OCU men's basketball player to score 1,000 points in their career. Tyler Toopes added 17 counters, while Andrew Scott came up with 15 points, to go with 15 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, all game highs. Devon Mills came off the bench to post nine points, while Jacob Sanford added eight.