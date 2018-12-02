Worthington Cracks 1,000-Point Barrier, as Oakland City Wins

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Mighty Oaks improved to 2-3 on the year, knocking off the Warriors of Appalachian Bible College, 103-77. After leading 42-36 at the half, OCU kept their lead throughout the second period, as senior Logan Worthington reached 1,000 career points.
Worthington led all scorers in the game, posting 28 points, exactly what he needed to become the 37th OCU men's basketball player to score 1,000 points in their career. Tyler Toopes added 17 counters, while Andrew Scott came up with 15 points, to go with 15 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, all game highs. Devon Mills came off the bench to post nine points, while Jacob Sanford added eight.
Jacob Tincher led the Warriors in scoring, shooting 8-15 from the field, scoring 21 points. Logan Davidson added 18 points with a game best six rebounds, while Eric Miller added 13 counters. Jalen Mack tallied 12 points in the loss.
For the game, OCU shot 40-78 (51.3%) from the field, including 12-34 (35.3%) from beyond the arc. ABC went 29-65 (44.6%) from the floor, making 13-33 (39.4%) from long range. The Oaks scored on 11-15 (73.3%) from the foul line, compared to 6-8 (75.0%) for the visiting Warriors.
The Mighty Oaks held a 51-27 rebounding advantage, including a 23-10 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 24 assists, compared to nine for the Warriors, while winning the turnover battle 14-11.
OCU men’s basketball will be back in action on Saturday, December 8, when they host Campbellsville University-Somerset, in the Johnson Center, at 3:00 pm. The men’s game will follow the Lady Oaks game against the University of Indianapolis, which tips off at 1:00 pm.
