USI’s Winders Named All-American at NCAA D-II Cross Country Championships

Rounding out the top five for USI were sophomores Grady Wilkinson and Wyat Harmon in 174th and 186th with times of 35:33.7 and 35:49.3, respectively. Freshman Evan Sorensen and junior Javan Winders round out the top seven for the Eagles in 234th and 250th. Grand Valley State, the Midwest Regional team champions, won their first-ever national championship with 89 points. Colorado School of Mines came in second with 99 while Western Colorado was third with 117, Adams State was fourth with 175, and Sioux Falls was fifth with 214 points.