School’s Facebook post causes backlash

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - Some Gibson County parents were fired up on Facebook overnight and this morning after a post by the East Gibson School Corporation.
Saying their students with outstanding fees would have to miss the Christmas dance, and take their finals even if they would normally be exempt that Facebook post had over 300 comments and 200 shares.
Some saying the school’s decision shamed struggling families. While others brought up all the programs the school offers to help low income households pay for lunch and other fees.
One parent we talked to, said she didn’t even know her daughter owed money.
“My daughter came home from school and said that she wasn’t allowed to attend the dance because of a fee we had at the school, which we were in aware of because they send the bills home with the kids, so they said that, as i went in today and paid it that they were going to change it because it wasn’t working for them so” said Marquita Wright.
The school replaced the previous post with a new one saying they would never punish children for their parents not paying.
The superintendent of the East Gibson School Corporation tells 14 news that this was all a misunderstanding.
