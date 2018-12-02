Pettacio Powers Bolts to 5-1 Win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After so many games where not much was going right, the Thunderbolts put together a solid 60-minute efforts on all fronts, winning 5-1 over the Quad City Storm, who had held them scoreless in both meetings prior this season. The Bolts would get the party started early, as Scott Donahue would give Evansville a 1-0 lead only 1:40 into the period, from Chase Nieuwendyk and Lane King. The goal would signal the 2,100+ fans to begin throwing teddy bears onto the ice, with over a thousand collected in the end of the downpour. Mark Petaccio would double the lead shortly afterward at 4:55, from Frank Schumacher, as he parted the grey Storm sea. Quad City would get life early in the second period off a power play goal from Dalton Mills, but the Bolts responded accordingly, as Petaccio would pot his second goal of the night with a power play goal from Eric Salzillo and Brandon Lubin at 6:53. Nick D’Avolio would extend the lead to 4-1 off a net-front scramble, with assists going to Donahue and Petaccio at the 10:58 mark. This would mark the end of the night for goalie Peter di Salvo, and bring in Eric Levine. Levine’s shutout streak against Evansville would be ended on a top shelf shot in the third period by Donahue at the 10:03 mark of the third, assisted by Petaccio, and rounding out the scoring, as the Thunderbolts would win, 5-1. For Evansville, Petaccio led the way with two goals and two assists, while Donahue finished with two goals and a single assist. D’Avolio would finish with a goal, and Braeden Ospetchuk would finish with 30 saves on 31 shots. The Thunderbolts head to Peoria on Saturday, December 8th, before returning to home ice on Friday, December 14th to take on the Huntsville Havoc.