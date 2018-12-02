KWC Basketball Picks up Big Conference Road Win

NASHVILLE, TN (WFIE) - Three Panthers posted career highs in scoring on Saturday afternoon as the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team opened Great Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 78-55 win over Trevecca Nazarene.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in G-MAC action while the Trojans remain winless at 0-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Trevecca quickly jumped out to a 14-6 lead before the Panthers erupted for a 17-0 run to erase the deficit and take a nine point lead. Tyler Bezold started and ended the run with a three-pointer with a dunk from Zavon Godwin in the middle.
After Bezold drilled his third three of the half, Tarik Dixon stole the inbound pass in the paint and tabbed a lay up to put Wesleyan ahead by 11, their first double digit lead of the game. Three minutes later, Bezold made another three to put the Panthers up by 14 for their largest lead of the half.
Bezold was nearly untouchable form beyond the arc, shooting 4-for-5 in the first half alone to post a career high of 12 points. The Panthers took a 37-26 lead to the break, outshooting the Trojans 44.8% to 41.7%.
Midway through the second, the Trojans cut the lead to nine after five straight points but their momentum was halted by a fast break lay up from Deng Mayot.
Wesleyan responded with a monstrous 14-0 run with Mayot, Adam Goetz, Dixon, Erik Bell, and Cameron Cartwright all contributing points in the four minute span.
With four minutes remaining, Mohamed Abu Arisha buried a three to give Wesleyan their largest lead of the game at 26.
Goetz led the Panthers with 21 points followed by Mayot, Bezold and Abu Arisha each at 12. Geotz, Bezold and Abu Arisha all set career highs.
The Panthers edged the Trojans in rebounding, 28 to 26 with Godwin leading the way with seven. Bezold dished out seven assists as the Panthers tallied 20 on the day.
Wesleyan returns to action next week as they head to Tiffin University on Thursday followed by Cedarville on Saturday for a pair of conference games.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.