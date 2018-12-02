Chilly weather returns for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Clouds are moving in across the Tri-State, and our weather will be mostly cloudy but dry through the overnight hours with low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Monday and Tuesday will both be cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the low 40s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday. A stray sprinkle or flurry is possible both days, but we will most likely stay dry.
We will get a little more sunshine Wednesday, but our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the week. Our temperatures will also remain unseasonably chilly all week long with highs ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Despite the clouds, the workweek does look mostly dry. However, there is a slight chance of rain on Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is possible next weekend, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about the exact timing and path of that system. It could bring us some significant snow accumulation, but it could also miss us entirely, so that will be something to watch closely over the course of this week.
