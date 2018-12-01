Vehicle collision in Hopkins Co. results in death

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a wreck early Saturday.
Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle collision with injuries at the 40 mile marker on Western Kentucky Parkway.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that 58-year-old Robert Frayer was driving the vehicle when it began to hydroplane.
The news release states the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned multiple times.
The passenger was taken to Baptist Health for injuries. Robert Frayer was pronounced dead by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office.
