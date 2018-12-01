Polar Bear Express returns to Tell City

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - A beloved holiday tradition is now offered in Tell City this year. The Polar Bear Express boarded at the Tell City Depot for the first time since 2016.
The ride is a over an hour long, taking passengers from Tell City to Troy and back.
Volunteers are needed for the weekends until December 23, according to officials with the Spencer County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on board the train and lead an interactive experience along with Snowflake the Polar Bear. A holiday-themed story was also read as part of the trip.
“The experience is very touching to see the children having so much fun," said Pat Cooper, a volunteer, who is also Vice President of Scenic Lincoln Way. “The children nowadays don’t have a chance to ride a train like they did back in the day, so, this is a treat for them," Cooper said. "The adults love riding the train, and we’ve got a lot of train enthusiasts who definitely take the train when they’re here.”
“Just to be an excitement for the kids and get them to not to do the electronic things and to see what Christmas is all about," Betty Cash, the Executive Director of Perry Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau said. “The trains are going to be running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now until December 23.”
