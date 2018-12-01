Parenting Time Center opens all new Teen Room

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The new teen room at Evansville’s Parenting Time Center is officially open.
Mayor Winneke and several other community leaders were there for a ribbon cutting at the non-profit, which provides a safe location for supervised visitation between children and their non-custodial parents.
Workers at Parenting Time Center say making children feel comfortable is the key to the success of their mission.
Executive Director Kathryn Kornblum-Zelle tells me that teenagers here felt a little left out. Many of the rooms have toys and decor that appeal to younger children, so adding the “Teen Room” was an important piece to the puzzle.
Equipped with video games, board games, a foosball table and a wooden dining table... this old library room will now be a place where teenagers can help mend broken relationships with their parents. Not only is it safe, but it provides added comfort for both the teens and the parents. Kornblum-Zelle says their reaction has been priceless.
“They were jumping up and down, they were so excited! Now we have the video games for them to play but the trick is they have got to teach the parent how to play them. So, it is not just sit back and watch, it is together time. It is family time,” says Kornblum-Zelle.
The room cost around $10,000, and was made possible through community donations.
